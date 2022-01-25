POCATELLO — The health of the potato industry appears robust at the start of 2022, according to three top industry leaders who presented during the University of Idaho's recent Idaho Potato Conference.
The event is hosted annually in Idaho State University's Pond Student Union Building, in conjunction with the annual Eastern Idaho Ag Expo, which is hosted at Holt Arena.
Kam Quarles, executive director of the National Potato Council, along with Blair Richardson, CEO of Potatoes USA, and Jamey Higham, president and CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission, offered updates while in Pocatello on issues facing the potato industry.
All three highlighted the long anticipated opening of Mexico’s entire country to the importation of U.S. potatoes. Quarles said this could occur in a matter of weeks.
Quarles ran through the epic 25-year struggle to open Mexico’s border beyond the current 26-kilometer importation zone for U.S. potatoes, which culminated in a unanimous decision by Mexico’s Supreme Court to cease the import restrictions for U.S. potatoes.
“We had a seven-year legal battle that’s basically been extinguished,” Quarles said of the court decision. “Mexico needs to effectively do one more relatively minor administrative step and then the market will be open and so we’re excited to see that happen.”
Quarles said the eventual success of the drawn-out legal fight for full-access could not have been accomplished without the combined efforts of state organizations like the IPC and Congressional members such as Sen. Mike Crapo and Rep. Mike Simpson, both R-Idaho.
Citing statistical information from Potatoes USA, Quarles said that full-market access to Mexico could result in a $150 million market for U.S. potato growers.
“That would be a 10 to 15 percent increase in potato exports, global, just through that one market,” Quarles said, “obviously a huge potential there, incredibly valuable. Even if you’re not directly shipping to Mexico. That rising tide is going to help the entire U.S. industry.”
Quarles cautioned the audience that despite the legal victory, CONPAPA, the Mexico potato grower’s natural organization, would not be giving up the fight to keep U.S. potato exports out of Mexico.
“Obviously it’s a hotly contested market, had a huge political push by our competitors to either block us outright from being in the market or restrict our access,” Quarles said of the Mexican growers.
“Going forward we can’t have any unforced errors. If we have pest detection, if we don’t follow the import protocol that Mexico has established, I think we’re going to have some real challenges. Our competitors haven’t gone away, they’re shifting the battlefield and we need to respect that. We’ve got to be doing everything absolutely to the letter to try to keep that market open,” he said.
Another international issue Quarles touched on was the recent reports of potato wart discovered in seed potato from Canada’s Prince Edward Island (PEI).
Quarles said 15 months ago, wart was found in the seed supply in PEI, which triggered an immediate suspension of seed exports to the U.S.
“CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) did not come up with information on how the wart got into those seed fields. APHIS (USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service) treated that with a lot of caution but they didn’t maintain the export suspension; they decided to allow the market to reopen. Now you have additional finds in other fields in PEI. APHIS and CFIA are working on this. Right now all potato shipments to the U.S. are suspended,” he said.
Quarles also hit on the need for agriculture immigration reform. He cited Rep. Simpson’s role in helping pass bipartisan legislation, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, in the House of Representatives.
“Now the challenge is can the Senate reciprocate. It’s extremely gratifying that Sen. Crapo has taken this on as the Republican lead in the Senate,” Quarles said. “I’m just trying to figure out how we can get the votes and it’s a challenge to get votes on a lot of things, as you may have noticed, in the Senate.”
Blair Richardson, CEO of Potatoes USA, followed Quarles’ presentation with an upbeat assessment of potato consumption in the U.S. in spite of the pandemic’s impact on the economy.
Richardson said that currently U.S. growers can not keep up with the domestic demand for potatoes.
“We are not supplying what people want on the east coast in the volume that we should be supplying them or in the form we should be supplying them,” Richardson said. “This comes in dehy, it comes in frozen, and a little bit of fresh, not so much fresh, mostly the dehy and frozen but one of the biggest categories that’s increasing in potato consumption at retail right now is frozen individual and small package sizes.”
Richardson said some of the demand is currently being met with imports from the European Union, but he is counting on U.S. growers fulfilling that demand in the coming season.
For every action there’s a reaction, and while COVID shut down restaurants from March 2019 into 2020 Richardson said that it forced people to begin cooking at home. Now, restaurant sales are improving while the fresh market sales continue to maintain improved levels of sales.
“So what we have done is we successfully were able to go out and train consumers how to cook at home again,” Richardson told the audience. “And how to use and enjoy potatoes at home again, and they kept doing that even though they started coming back to restaurants and restaurant sales are going up also.”
Richardson said that institutional food service — food sold in schools, cafeterias and big office buildings — is slowly regaining some of its market but it continues to be a challenge.
A new arena for potato consumption is venues such as Grubhub, Doordash and Uber Eats.
“Online shopping, that took a huge increase during COVID, and that’s not going backwards. It’s where we’re going to be reaching consumers in the future. We have to be prepared for that,” Richardson said.
Jamey Higham followed Richardson with the final presentation during this session. Higham is the new president and CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC). He has deep Idaho roots, having grown up in Shelley.
He told the audience that this was his ninth day on the job and he is just beginning to review and assess the various programs run by the IPC.
“We’re going to look at the programs that the commission’s doing, the different marketing programs, the (public relations) programs, the research programs and we’ll determine, myself along with the commissioners, we’ll decide what’s working. We’ll try to make those things better and those things that may not be working or bringing the value that we want, we’ll probably pivot and switch directions on some of those things,” Higham said.
“What it boils down to is we want to make sure we get the most bank for your buck."
Higham went on to endorse both industry assessments previously made by Quarles and Richardson.
“A lot of good things going on in our industry,” he said.
“First of all, right now we’re experiencing a very favorable market. The goal is we want to keep that going through the rest of this year and have good prices leading into next year’s crop,” Higham said.
Secondly, he discussed Mexico’s potential impact on the U.S. export market, but he also spoke of the need to move pragmatically when it comes to Mexico.
“There’s exciting news out of Mexico,” Higham said. “I am hopeful. I’ll believe it when I see it, but I am hopeful that it’s all going to happen. They are very protective of their market down there and I think we’ll see a few of their sucker punches coming before this is all said and done, but I’m hopeful this time is different and we’ll have access.”
Higham then addressed issues facing growers in the upcoming growing season — first and foremost the rising costs of inputs, labor shortages and the demand for more transportation modes.
“Those first three items, rising costs of inputs and transportation and labor are all connected with the pandemic and we’re going to work our way through this eventually, but it’s going to take some time and patience,” he said.
Water and farm succession plans were Higham’s final two topics for the day.
“Even if we have a great winter with lots of snow that issue (water) is not going away in the future,” Higham said. “It’s going to continue to be a problem we have to deal with and the sustainability that comes with that is something we’re all going to have to learn.”
Farm succession and the future of farming is a common issue facing agriculture nationwide, not only in Idaho, Higham said.
“One of the challenges, all over the country, is succession for family farms,” he said. “How do we keep that next generation of farm families on the farms here in Idaho? ... We need to figure out, however we do it, we need to figure out how to keep those kids on the farm.”
Wrapping up his presentation Higham praised the work the IPC staff has in promoting and growing the Idaho brand nationwide and promised to make the IPC even more accessible.
“One of my goals is to make the IPC a little easier to deal with,” Higham said.