Candidates nominated for Idaho Potato Commission
Nick Blanksma, a fourth-generation farmer who lives in Hammett, became the new chairman of the Idaho Potato Commission during a recent meeting of the Idaho Grower Shippers Association in Sun Valley.
Blanksma replaces Oakley farmer Randy Hardy as chairman, though Hardy will remain on the board.
Terms of three board will expire on Sept. 15: Tommy Brown, Ritchey Toevs and Peggy Arnzen.
Nominees to represent growers on the commission include Klaren Koompin, of American Falls, Julie VanOrden, of Pingree, and Kim Wahlen, of Aberdeen.
Nominees to represent shippers include Lance Poole, Kevin Searle and Bryan Wada. Nominees to represent processors include Paul Saito, Brad Russell and Robert Roche.
Program gives fourth-graders free access to federal recreation sites
WASHINGTON – Fourth grade students can get a free annual pass to visit more than 2,000 federal recreation areas with their families, classmates, and friends. The Every Kid Outdoors Program is an interagency collaboration between the Department of the Interior, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and U.S. Forest Service that provides fourth graders with free access to explore, learn, and recreate in spectacular settings, including national parks, wildlife refuges, marine sanctuaries, and forests.
“Introducing fourth grade students to America’s public lands provides them with limitless opportunities to have fun, be active, improve fitness, and learn critical skills,” said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. “Visits on class trips or family vacations to the rich variety of astonishing landscapes and historic treasures located on public lands will result in unforgettable experiences and, hopefully, forge lifelong connections to the outdoors.”
The bipartisan John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act, which was signed into law by President Trump on March 12, 2019, authorized funding for Every Kid Outdoors for the next seven years.
To obtain the free pass, fourth grade students visit the Every Kid Outdoors website, participate in a short educational activity, and download a voucher. The voucher is valid for multiple use between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020 to correspond to the traditional school year. The voucher may be exchanged for a keepsake pass at participating federal lands.
The voucher or pass grants free entry for fourth graders, all children under 16 in the group and up to three accompanying adults (or an entire car for drive-in parks) to most federally managed lands and waters. The pass does not cover expanded amenity fees such as camping or boat rides.