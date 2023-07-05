Potato Acres photo

Potatoes are planted in a field near Firth this spring. With Idaho spud farmers planting 12 percent more potatoes this year than last year, the state’s 2023 potato crop should be much bigger than the 2022 crop.

 SEAN ELLIS/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

Idaho’s 2023 potato crop will likely be much bigger than its 2022 crop.

Idaho farmers planted 328,858 acres of spuds this year, according to United Potato Growers of America, which does a physical count of spud acres in Idaho each year.


