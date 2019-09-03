KETCHUM — The Idaho Potato Commission has teamed with a 14-year-old ventriloquist who wowed the judges on America's Got Talent and a young child who reviews toys on YouTube, seeking to reach a younger generation of consumers.
Darci Lynne Farmer is just 14 years old, but she won NBC's popular talent competition, America's Got Talent, in 2017, and she finished as runner-up this season, when past champions returned to compete.
Farmer, known for her ability to make puppets yodel and sing opera as a ventriloquist, also has her own show in Las Vegas. At the behest of the IPC, Farmer will soon break out a new puppet character — the organization's mascot, Spuddy Buddy.
"She's going to do a little video share on social media of her interacting with Spuddy Buddy," Frank Muir, president and CEO of the IPC, said recently during a breakfast his organization sponsored at the Idaho Grower Shippers Association's annual meeting in Ketchum.
IPC also plans to fly in a young toy reviewer named Sebastian to witness the ongoing potato harvest. The child's YouTube program, Bash's Toy Review & Fun, has been viewed 7 million times and boasts 17,000 subscribers.
Muir said the IPC's iconic 6-ton replica russet on a flat-bed trailer, called the Big Idaho Potato Truck, will pick up Bash at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and take him on a tour of potato fields and fresh packing sheds. In addition to the IPC posting its coverage of Bash's visit, Bash will share his adventure with his own social media followers.
Muir believes the approach should help his organization shape consumer perceptions at an early age.
"What happens is kids start getting these messages. They hear about 'eat your broccoli' and 'eat your kale,' but they don't get those messages about potatoes when they're young," Muir said. "This is a way of having Bash, who has credibility with kids, say, 'Potatoes are great, here's why I eat them and here's how they're grown.'"
Muir said Bash will remind children that potatoes are healthy. Muir anticipates parents will respond at the grocery store when their children inform them that Bash says potatoes have more potassium than a banana.
"Potatoes are the one vegetable that kids will actually eat," Muir said.
Muir covered a host of other potato topics during the breakfast meeting: Muir said planted potato acres in Idaho are down 1 percent from last season. He said there have been some weather challenges, and the profile of the crop may run on the smaller side, but he anticipates overall quality will be good.
IPC will celebrate September as National Potato Month and will bring the Big Idaho Potato Truck to the annual "Oktuberfest" celebration in Rexburg. From Oct. 7-19, the commission will drive the spud truck to Idaho farms, processing plants and fresh packing sheds, upon request, enabling the industry to "get to see what the rest of America is seeing."
The truck's 2019 tour has covered more than 35,000 miles, making 94 stops and participating in 50 events. Nine events drew crowds of more than 100,000, Muir said. The truck was staffed by its first all-female Tater Team.
"There is no way to measure the media value of everybody's cell phone that has sent a picture of the Big Idaho Potato Truck," Muir said.
The truck will be the focal point of a new IPC commercial, featuring Middleton farmer Mark Coombs chasing after the truck in his Studebaker. When his Studebaker stalls, he commandeers a car driven by a student driver but loses the truck again once a train arrives at a crossing. IPC has filmed a second commercial, which also includes Coombs and the truck, emphasizing that potatoes are more than just a side dish.
Lamb Weston has also used Coombs in commercials for its new Grown in Idaho line of frozen potato products.
"Between the two of us, it's like an $8 million ad campaign out there, which is incredible," Muir said.
On Nov. 13, IPC will recap the crop year during its annual harvest meeting at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Events Center. Looking ahead, the organization plans to partner with a couple of other Idaho companies that manufacture complementary products. Idaho potatoes will partner with Chobani, which has a new yogurt replacement for sour cream, called Savor. IPC also plans to work with salad dressings made by Idaho-based Lighthouse Foods.
IPC will soon distribute about 6,000 cardboard secondary display cases to national grocery retailers, enabling them to display spuds away from their usual space in the produce section. For example, retailers may wish to position a secondary display near the dairy section to be closer to butter, cheese and sour cream, Muir said.
Research done last year for the IPC found secondary displays boosted potato sales by 22 percent, and a retail chain with 100 locations could increase sales in the category by $400,000 with secondary displays in place for two weeks.
Finally, Muir said the original 6-ton replica russet that was built for the Big Idaho Potato Truck and had to be retired due to cracks in the facade is still paying dividends for the organization. A former Tater Team member has converted the giant tuber into a miniature hotel, which can be booked on Airbnb.
Muir said coverage of the potato hotel has generated more than 1 billion global media impressions — referring to a marketing metric quantifying potential public interactions with promotional content.
The concept has spurred copycats among other commodities, Muir said. For example, people can now book a night inside the Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile, and an oversized avocado hotel was built outside of the famous opera house in Sydney, Australia.