EAGLE — A redistricting plan under consideration by the Idaho Potato Commission would provide better representation for Eastern Idaho spud farmers.
The IPC has five growers serving on the commission, along with commissioners representing shippers and processors.
IPC President and CEO Frank Muir explained under the current district boundaries, Western Idaho is overrepresented, while two commissioners in the state's eastern region represent roughly 70 percent of the state's spud production.
IPC has recommended consolidating two western districts and splitting its eastern district, which has two at-large commissioners. Under the new format, the IPC would have one commissioner representing a new northeast district, another representing a new southeast district and a third at-large commissioner from either new district.
"This is without question in our mind the best proposal," Muir said.
Muir said IPC also plans to consider creating language regarding referendums affecting the organization.