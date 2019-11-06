FORT HALL — The Idaho Potato Commission will host The Big Idaho Potato Harvest Meeting on Nov. 13 at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Events Center, 777 Bannock Trail.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. with meetings of the Idaho Grower Shippers Association, United Potato Growers of Idaho, Southern Idaho Potato Cooperative and the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry.
At 10:30 a.m., the meeting will break for industry members and vendors to interact. At 11 a.m., there will be national updates by Potatoes USA and the National Potato Council. At noon, lunch will be served, and IPC President and CEO Frank Muir and Potato Growers of Idaho will present awards.
At 1:30 p.m., Joe Guenthner will present findings of an economic study on expanding Idaho’s potato processing capacity.
At 2 p.m., University of Idaho Extension researchers Nora Olsen and Michael Thornton will present an update on their quality assurance project.