Idahoan Foods donated 10,000 masks to the Idaho Falls community on Thursday.
Teaming up with the city of Idaho Falls, the packaged potato company set up a drive-by giveaway. Residents could pull up to the Idahoan Foods headquarters at Snake River Landing to receive free face masks for everyone in the car.
The company also donated packages of its “Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes” product that people could pick up along with their masks while supplies lasted. Idahoan Foods donated another 4,500 packages to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.
The total dollar amount of donations, including masks and potatoes, came to $37,000.
The first round went out between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A second round of masks was handed out between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. By 2 p.m., the company had already given away 5,000 masks.
The giveaway came after Eastern Idaho Public Health district’s board made masks mandatory in public places in Bonneville on Tuesday.
“When we decided to do this it was before the mandate came out but it, the timing worked really well,” Vice President of HR at Idahoan Foods, Kristie Ferriell-Beck said. “We were trying to think of a way we could give back and help the community, both from, the face mask and keeping people healthy standpoint but then also, as it relates to sharing product.”
The donation was in response to Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot challenging Idahoan Foods CEO Drew Facer to the CEO Pay it Forward Challenge. The CEO Pay it Forward Challenge is a statewide initiative involving Idaho company executives challenging each other to perform acts of service in their communities.
After accepting the challenge, Facer contacted Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper to ask how he could help the city.
“Several days ago, I had read an article regarding Mayor Casper and the City’s deliberation concerning the use of face coverings,” Facer said in a press release. “Knowing that face coverings are now being required in many public settings we worked together on a plan to donate 10,000 face masks throughout the community.
Facer has now challenged two more eastern Idaho CEO’s, Clint Tavenner of Cooper Norman and Chet Taylor of EVO Automation, to participate in the challenge.