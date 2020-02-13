Chris Shelden has accepted the position of Vice President of Wholesale Sales for the J.R. Simplot Company’s AgriBusiness Group, the Company announced today.
Shelden will be responsible for directing activities of wholesale sales, developing and implementing ongoing strategic plans to increase the value of products and services offered through the AgriBusiness wholesale efforts.
“Chris has been a tremendous asset to the Company for more than 30 years and I’m excited to welcome her into this new opportunity,” said Doug Stone, President of Simplot’s AgriBusiness Group. “Her experience coupled with a strategic, results-oriented leadership style will serve our wholesale partners well.”
Shelden has been the Director of Simplot’s Industrial, Silica and Feed Sales and Marketing since 2014. She joined the Company as a Consulting Dietitian in 1988 and held a variety of positions within Food Group prior to moving to AgriBusiness. Shelden has a B.S. in Food and Nutrition, Dietetics from the University of Idaho. She takes over for Dave Dufault who announced his retirement after more than 30 years with Simplot.