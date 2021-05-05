Lamb Weston will be hiring more than 70 workers to staff a forthcoming expansion of its potato processing facility in American Falls, according to a press release.
The company has scheduled a job fair for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 26 at the Mountain View Event Center, located in Pocatello at 1567 Way to Grace Ave.
Steve Lang, human resources manager at the company's American Falls plant, said the jobs should be filled by the end of this year and the plant expansion will be completed in 2022.
The company has openings for general laborers, electricians, machine operators, quality technicians, packaging operators and maintenance mechanics.
Lamb Weston is a leading manufacturer of frozen fries and other potato products.
“Lamb Weston is an exciting place to work because we make french fries, a product people love to eat,” Lang said in the press release.
Lang said the company's global team includes more than 7,000 workers. He said Lamb Weston offers competitive pay and benefits. For more information, visit lambweston.com/careers.