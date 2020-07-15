The National Potato Council is accepting submissions for Potato Talks to take place during its Potato Expo 2021, which is scheduled for Jan. 6-7 in Grapevine, Texas.
The organization is seeking submissions on topics including advancements in production agriculture, on-farm solutions, current trends, advancements in research, business management and economic outlook. Sessions will be 20 minutes, plus 10 minutes for questions and answers.
Industry sources interested in the expo will vote on the submission topics they find most interesting. Proposals must be submitted by Aug. 31, and applicants will be notified by Oct. 1 if their submissions are accepted. Email innovation@potato-expo.com for more information.