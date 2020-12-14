WASHINGTON – National Potato Council CEO Kam Quarles today issued the following statement congratulating Secretary Tom Vilsack on his nomination by President-elect Biden to return to his role as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture:
“Secretary Vilsack is a knowledgeable hand at running this essential department, and the potato industry believes his experience will be a tremendous asset as USDA works to support all Americans recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past nine months, USDA’s efforts to support struggling family farmers and food-insecure citizens have served to elevate the importance of the department in the minds of all Americans – not just those in the agriculture community. Secretary Vilsack’s leadership and experience will allow him to hit the ground running in January to ensure the continued stability and safety of America’s food supply.
“Additionally, as the former USDA Secretary and as the current leader of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, Secretary Vilsack has a deep appreciation for the importance of trade for U.S. agriculture. With one out of every five rows of U.S. potatoes destined for foreign markets, America’s potato growers look forward to a productive relationship with the Secretary to ensure our products remain on a level playing field with our international competitors.”
The National Potato Council represents the interests of U.S. potato growers on federal legislative, regulatory, environmental and trade issues. The value of U.S. potato production is over $4.5 billion annually and supports hundreds of thousands of jobs both directly and indirectly.