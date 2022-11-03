Ring Rot 2

This photo shows ring rot symptoms in a tuber.

 Photo courtesy of University of Idaho

University of Idaho Extension has published a new bulletin to help potato farmers recognize the symptoms of bacterial rot and protect their operations from the devastating crop disease.   

Idaho hasn’t had a ring rot flareup in a few years and the state’s last major outbreak of the disease was in 2012. UI Extension Seed Potato Specialist Kasia Duellman hopes the bulletin will remind commercial and seed potato farmers to maintain good sanitation practices and remain vigilant for symptoms. She warns ring rot is highly destructive and tough to eliminate once it gets a foothold on a farm. 


