DENVER — Potatoes USA announced June 3 nominations are now open for new Board Members for the 2022-2025 term. The board is seeking nominees to fill a total of 58 open seats for producers from the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming, Importers, and a Public Member.
Potatoes USA is the nation’s potato research and promotion organization and is the central organizing force in implementing programs to strengthen demand for U.S. potatoes. Potatoes USA provides the ideas, information, tools, and inspiration for the industry to unite in achieving common goals.
All state potato organizations have received the information and materials to begin the process of seeking and nominating interested growers. Appointed growers will be seated on the Board at the 2022 Annual Meeting in Denver, March 8-10, 2022.