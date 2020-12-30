Each year, the Potato Expo brings together growers, suppliers and industry experts to make the largest conference and trade show for the potato industry.
In light of ongoing developments with COVID-19 and after thoughtful discussions with our Executive Committee and supporting companies, and through feedback via attendee surveys, we have decided to hold the Potato Expo 2021 as a Virtual Experience, held exclusively online. We believe this is the safest approach for the well-being of our attendees, along with their families, farms and colleagues.
Potato Expo 2021 will have an exclusively virtual format. It continues to be the place where the potato community can come together. It is scheduled for Jan. 5-7 and will feature 20 sessions live and on demand.
To learn more, visit potato-expo.com.
Registration is now open. To register and learn more, visit potato-expo.com.