ABERDEEN –– Roots Chips will be representing Aberdeen at the annual Trailmix pitch competition during Boise Entrepreneur Week from Oct. 18-22.
Founded by Zoey and Ladd Wahlen, Roots Chips makes handmade, gluten-free and all-natural Idaho potato chips. They source potatoes directly from their family farm, which implements regenerative agricultural practices that sequester carbon and help improve the environment. Roots Chips’ “Potatoes With a Purpose” initiative makes donations to various organizations that fight hunger, from Idaho to Iowa.
“A growing number of consumers want to support food companies that do good and place importance on environmental sustainability,” said Zoey Wahlen. “We believe our story will resonate with the Trailmix judges and help our family business continue to make a positive difference.”
The Trailmix pitch competition helps food and beverage startups take their products from the farmers market to the supermarket. Applicants compete for a chance at winning a $25,000 grand prize and shelf space at Albertsons, with $5,000 going to the runner-up.
Roots Chips will be competing against six other Idaho companies. Aberdeen residents who want to cheer on Roots Chips may register for the free event at boiseentrepreneurweek.org to watch the pitch competitions online.
Now in its sixth year, Boise Entrepreneur Week has provided more than $166,000 in funding to Idaho entrepreneurs. This year’s event will be held in a hybrid virtual and in-person format and will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
Boise Entrepreneur Week (BEW) is a community program housed within Trailhead that promotes entrepreneurship in the Boise community. BEW, Idaho’s largest entrepreneurship-focused community event, provides individuals with an empowering experience as the week-long event fosters professional growth and development. To learn more about BEW and its impact on the Pacific Northwest, visit boiseentrepreneurweek.org