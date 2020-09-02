POCATELLO — The University of Idaho and the Idaho Potato Commission are working out logistics of moving a couple of major events for potato farmers in southeast Idaho to a remote format, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The IPC’s annual Big Idaho Potato Harvest Meeting, typically hosted in November in Fort Hall at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Events Center, will likely be hosted virtually online instead, said Travis Blacker, the organization’s industry relations director.
Furthermore, efforts are underway to offer UI’s Idaho Potato Conference virtually to growers, who rely on the event at Idaho State University’s Pond Student Union Building for obtaining credits to remain certified in pesticide application.
However, Blacker said the conference’s trade show in ISU’s student union ballroom will be canceled, as will an accompanying large farm equipment show at Holt Arena called the Eastern Idaho Ag Expo. The conference is scheduled for Jan. 19-21.
“We’re still trying to work up a series of things virtually to have classes where growers can get their credits,” Blacker said.