BOISE — The J.R. Simplot Company has partnered with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to open approximately 10,000 acres of the company’s private property in southeast Idaho’s highlands for hunting, fishing and recreation use. This opportunity comes through the property’s enrollment in IDFG’s ACCESS YES! program, administered by IDFG in cooperation with landowners.
ACCESS YES! provides guidelines for access, specifying any restrictions on the enrolled private property.
The Simplot 10,000-acre enrollment is known as the Aspen Range and comprises five major parcels of property located within two game management units. One large parcel is along the Ninety Percent Range northwest of Soda Springs, which is within Game Management Unit 72. The remaining properties are located in Game Management Unit 76 east of Soda Springs. These properties are located in Trail Canyon, Slug Creek, Diamond Creek, and between Sulphur Canyon and Swan Lake Gulch.
The J.R. Simplot Company has been active in phosphate mining in Caribou County since the 1950s starting with the Conda Mine north of Soda Springs.
The phosphate ore from the Smoky Canyon mine is critical to the production of fertilizer that ultimately helps put food on the tables of a growing population.
Hunters and recreationists can learn more about Simplot’s ACCESS YES! properties, their locations and any restrictions at idfg.idaho.gov/yes.