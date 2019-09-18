Recent data supplied by Potatoes USA shows the value of potato exports was up in all categories for the marketing year that ended on July 1, though officials say gains would have been even stronger if not for retaliatory tariffs.
The value of frozen exports rose by 1 percent to $1.192 billion. Dehydrated potato export value rose 4 percent to $203 million. Fresh export value rose 1 percent to $234 million. Seed export value rose 45 percent to $9 million.
Export values were up despite retaliatory tariffs implemented by Mexico and China, a strong U.S. dollar, high shipping costs and tight frozen supplies in the U.S., according to Potatoes USA. According to the report, a 20 percent retaliatory tariff on U.S. fries entering Mexico, which is the second largest export market for U.S. potatoes, led to a 25 percent decline in frozen exports to the country by volume. A 10 percent retaliatory tariff on frozen U.S. potato exports into China caused an 8 percent reduction in frozen export volume to that market.
Some of the frozen declines were offset by growth in fry exports to Korea, Philippines, Japan and Vietnam.
A short 2018 crop in the European Union contributed to strong demand for dehydrated U.S. potatoes. The category's export gains were driven by a 19 percent increase in volume to Europe, a 13 percent increase in volume to Canada and a 110 percent increase in volume to South America.
Fresh potato exports were up 6 percent by volume, mainly due to increases of fresh potatoes sent to the largest U.S. fresh market, Canada, for processing.
Total value of sales of the U.S. potato crop, both domestically and abroad, rose by 2 percent for the marketing year, but sales volume dropped by 1 percent.
John Toaspern, chief marketing officer with Potatoes USA, said U.S. potato exports made strong gains in July, following the end of the marketing year. Mexico lifted its tariff in May. For the month of July, frozen exports to Mexico rose by 36 percent from the prior year, Toaspern said. On the fresh side, Toaspern said July exports to Canada were up 65 percent from the prior year because the country had a poor crop and needed more fresh spuds to run its processing plants.
"That just shows the impact last year of the retaliatory tariff in that market," Toaspern said. "We're recovering that market."