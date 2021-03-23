Merging the world of research with the business world’s demand for practical application is part of the goal of the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission.
The IGEM program was started in 2012 by legislation sponsored by Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter. The program is administered by the Idaho Department of Commerce. There are three distinct IGEM funding opportunities. One is overseen by the Idaho Department of Commerce under the direction of the IGEM Council. The other two programs are overseen by the State Board of Education with one administered by the Higher Education Research Council and the third administered by the Center for Advanced Energy Studies.
IGEM-Commerce seeks to lay the groundwork and advance Idaho’s private business sector by providing research grants to Idaho’s three universities.
Idaho businesses working with researchers from one of the state’s three research universities: 1) Boise State University; 2) University of Idaho; and 3) Idaho State University, present grant proposals to the IGEM Council for funding.
In the nine years since its inception the IGEM Commerce grant program has funded 38 projects at a total cost of $8,259,396.
Not surprisingly, given Idaho agriculture’s importance to the state’s economy, many of the IGEM Commerce grants seek to benefit agricultural related businesses.
This past February IGEM awarded BSU researcher Owen McDougal, Ph.D., with a grant for $291,770 to assist Boise-based, Food Physics Group with research and development of pulsed electric fields (PEF) to reduce acrylamide and sugars in the production of chip potatoes. McDougal is the chairman of BSU’s Organic, natural products, and Food Chemistry in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry.
Among the past grants awarded by the IGEM Council were two specific to the Idaho potato industry, involving Idaho State University (ISU) researchers and Idaho businesses.
One grant of $179,755 in 2015 was for “Expanding precision agriculture market opportunities with unmanned aircraft system (UAS) sensors.”
ISU assistant professor, Donna Delparte, Ph.D., in the Department of Geosciences, working with the J.R. Simplot Company for in field early detection of Potato Virus Y. Using UAS (drones) equipped with hyperspectral imaging (HSI) equipment Delparte sought to develop a remote sensing application for early detection of PVY allowing for elimination of infected plants. PVY is a serious disease within the seed potato industry that can result in significant financial losses for seed growers.
HSI is a part of the spectrum that human eyes can not see, Delparte said.
Using HSI high resolution information data they are able to identify potato plants showing early indications of PVY.
“With PVY you can have one little plant that’s infected in the field surrounded by healthy plants. So in order to get that at that one little plant you have to have a centimeter resolution for each pixel it has to be in the one to two centimeter range,” Delparte said about the requirement for high resolution images to detect PVY.
Delparte and her graduate student assistants successfully submitted a patent application for technology developed during the course of their research. While they are the authors, the patent is owned by ISU.
Delparte said that she has found the IGEM Commerce grant to be a great benefit to her research.
“Overall they provided the foundation and the equipment that we’ve been using every year since. So that investment helped us get the equipment to carry that research forward and build up a number of years of research,” Delparte said.
She said that the IGEM grant provided funding to purchase a backpack spectrometer to assist in scanning plants for PVY on the ground.
“You can scan plants in the field with that backpack and it’s sort of a ground truthing instrument that we compare to the data that we collect in the air,” Delparte said.
Since the original IGEM Commerce grant Delparte has received additional Specialty Crop grants from the Idaho State Department of Agriculture as she refines the technology to detect PVY. At the same time Delparte is in the early stages of creating a start-up company offering agricultural services using drones and spectral photography.
“We’ve had people contact us from around the world about how to address PVY and detect it in crops,” she said. “I think ideally we would want to tell people on how to collect the data and probably, either I suppose we could license out the analytic side or we just have a hub or repository where people would upload their data and we could just crank it out.”
Overall, Delparte said that the IGEM grant was a very positive experience and one that benefits the state universities and Idaho’s economy.
“It sort of kick started this whole entrepreneurial mind set of faculty doing something that has the potential to be economically beneficial to the state,” she said.
Whether it’s seed potatoes or potatoes in storage, disease prevention is a major concern for Idaho’s potato industry.
Another IGEM grant for $413,681 was split between BSU and ISU in 2017 in an effort to develop new storage technology for potatoes and other vegetables. The ISU portion of the grant, $200,000, was awarded to test the ability of a humigator developed by Idaho Hydro Tech (IHT) to remove mold spores, viruses and bacteria from the air in potato storage buildings. The BSU grant of $213,681 was awarded to develop temperature, gas and humidity sensors to be used in a storage environment for potatoes.
According to Blake Isaacs, CEO of IHT, the humigator disinfects and humidifies storage air resulting in less airborne diseases such as silver scurf and black dot.
Isaacs said that the shared grant came about through a suggestion by the IGEM Council during the application process.
“The IGEM committee brought us together saying ‘hey, you’re both working together on potato storage issues, could you work together?’,” he said. “I think there was some, at least perceived benefit to the IGEM committee as well as their hope was to us as potential partners in working together but it didn’t really play out that way at least from my point of view.”
Isaacs said that his overall experience with was a positive one but that he was disappointed in the lack of integration with the BSU research component.
“We didn’t really work together with them (BSU) on it. I never saw any tangible output. I never saw any sensors, for example,” he said.
“I was surprised frankly at the time and disappointed and frustrated about it,” Isaacs said. “From my point of view, I was hoping that it would be beneficial to integrate their sensor stuff but we never did, but as it turned out in terms of what I needed from it we didn’t really need to because we were able to do an assessment of what the humigator did in terms of capturing.”
Despite the failure to integrate the humigator with the sensor technology Isaacs came away with a positive outlook from his IGEM experience
“It has helped,” Isaacs said of the research sponsored by the IGEM grant. “It’s opened doors. It’s gotten people to listen to us including some pretty high profile customers in Europe more recently. Just in the last year or so, so that’s been great. It does give us some credibility.”
Isaacs said that the report was not “ideal.” He said that the report could have been better written I think the report could have been written and published in a peer review journal.
Skin diseases like silver scurf, black dot are a problem for the fresh market potato industry and that’s the market Isaacs is trying to position for with his humigator.
“Those skin diseases, they’re are a big problem for fresh market,” Isaacs said, “forty percent of the market that is fresh potatoes is our target market. The sweet spot within that is the organic fresh market and so we know that the organic market is increasing relative to the broader market for pretty much for foods, especially vegetables, including potatoes.”
Isaacs said that more than 20 percent of his customers are organic growers and more than 80 percent of his customer base is fresh market growers.
It’s a developing market for IHT but it has grown according Isaacs and he attributes some of that growth to the IGEM grant.
“At the time that we started that project (IGEM) we probably had something like 30 machines deployed in four or five states,” Isaacs said. “Now we have about 70 machines deployed and running in more states, in Canada now and some testing going on now in Europe. The door to which might not have opened up had it not been for IGEM.”