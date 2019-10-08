POCATELLO — East County Road just outside of Pocatello near the J.R. Simplot Don Plant had to be temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a heavy truck overturned, spilling potatoes onto the roadway.
The driver of a Funk Farms potato truck apparently made a right turn onto East County Road near Interstate 86 in front of the Don Plant too quickly on Tuesday morning, causing the truck to topple over and spill its load, according to Idaho State Police
The driver of the truck will be cited for making an improper right turn, state police said. Nobody was injured during the crash.
The accident was reported around 11:30 a.m. By 11:50 a.m., heavy equipment were on the scene to scoop up the potatoes blocking the roadway, and workers were attempting to right the truck with chains. The road reopened at 1:05 p.m., according to ISP.