nematode cysts
Potato cyst nematodes emerging from roots.
 Photo courtesy of University of Idaho

MOSCOW — A University of Idaho-led research team has received $6.8 million to develop new diagnostic tools, management practices and resources for controlling harmful nematodes in potato fields.

The four-year project is funded through the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Research Initiative. The project’s goals include developing support models to guide growers’ management decisions, identifying molecular assays to differentiate nematode pathotypes, developing resistant potato varieties and creating a “smart chemical” for nematode-specific control.


