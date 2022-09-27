litchi tomato
Buy Now

University of Idaho researchers are introducing genes from the litchi tomato, which has natural resistance to several species of cyst and root-knot nematodes, into potatoes.

 Photo courtesy of University of Idaho

University of Idaho researchers are introducing genes from a plant in the nightshade family into potatoes, seeking to develop spuds that resist harmful nematodes.   

The plant, called litchi tomato, has natural resistance to several species of cyst and root-knot nematodes. 

Recommended for you