MOSCOW — The University of Idaho's College of Agricultural and Life Sciences hosted a grand opening of the new U of I Seed Potato Germplasm Laboratory at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

The program works to establish, maintain and distribute disease-free germplasm and mini-tubers for domestic and international seed potato growers and researchers, according to a U of I press release. 

The new facility will be significantly larger than the current space used for the program and will enable UI to expand its production. 

