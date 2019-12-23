Two University of Idaho building projects received the green light to go forward during Wednesday's Idaho State Board of Education meeting.
During its telephone meeting, the board unanimously approved $3.5 million for the planning and design phases of a proposed Research Dairy Facility in Rupert.
The board also approved $5.2 million to start the bid, award and construction phases for a proposed Seed Potato Germplasm Facility on the Moscow campus.
Neither of the projects will add to UI's budget challenges. The school is projected to face a $22 million shortfall by fiscal year 2022, according to UI President Scott Green.
"These projects are being financed with state and private money and so there is no impact, or relatively immaterial impact, on our operating budget," Green said.
In February, UI purchased 492 acres in Minidoka County for the dairy facility.
The facility will be funded through a $10 million appropriation, with the remainder of the $25 million project funded through gifts and donations.
The funds for the potato germplasm project were approved with little discussion. Board member Emma Atchley abstained from the vote because of a potential conflict of interest.
UI is expected to advertise the project for bids in early spring of 2020.
The free-standing facility would be constructed on the Moscow campus.
The full cost of the project is expected to be $5.2 million. It's funded in part by $3 million through the Permanent Building Fund. The College of Agricultural and Life Sciences will provide $700,000 toward the project, while the remaining $1.5 million will come from gifts and donations.