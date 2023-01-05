Ag expo main

The floor of the 2020 Eastern Idaho Ag Expo at Holt Arena in Pocatello. The 2023 show will take place Jan. 17 to 19.

 BILL SCHAEFER/FOR FARM & RANCH

POCATELLO — University of Idaho Extension will highlight the latest in news and research affecting the state’s most famous crop during the 55th Annual Idaho Potato Conference and Trade Show, scheduled for Jan. 18 and 19 in the Pond Student Union Building on the Idaho State University campus.

Furthermore, event partner Spectra Productions will host a trade show featuring more than 70 booths and displays from agricultural vendors and service providers in the Student Union Building’s ballroom, and the Eastern Idaho Ag Expo, featuring the latest in potato farming equipment and innovations, will fill ISU’s Holt Arena Jan. 17 to 19.


