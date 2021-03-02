From Feb. 24-27, the 2021 National Potato Council Executive Committee hosted the virtual 2021 Potato D.C. Fly-In, which brought the industry together to fulfill the council’s mission to “stand up for potatoes on Capitol Hill.”
The event included a record-breaking 161 growers and industry partners who joined their state potato organizations to visit with 46 members of Congress to communicate the industry’s policy priorities.
In addition to thanking Members of Congress for their role in supporting family potato growers by directing more than $250 million in federal aid to the industry throughout the coronavirus pandemic, growers lobbied members of Congress on a host of issues such as trade, labor, agricultural research, transportation regulations and infrastructure.
Attendees also had the opportunity to hear directly from industry champions Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho.
In addition, Senior Election Analyst at the Cook Political Report David Wasserman joined to provide his expert analysis of the current political environment and what it might mean for NPC’s policy agenda.