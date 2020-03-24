POCATELLO — A BYU-Idaho agribusiness professor and his students are trying to create a grower confidence index that seeks to measure the economic health of Idaho agriculture.
Purdue University has an Ag Barometer that measures the economic health of U.S. agriculture but the BYU-Idaho index would be specific to Idaho’s agricultural industry.
“The index will provide farmers and ranchers, policy makers and other stakeholders throughout the state a sense of how producers are feeling in the industry,” said John Hibbard, professor of agribusiness at BYU-Idaho. “Are producers more optimistic about their economic situation or less optimistic?”
The Idaho Ag Pulse will be run by Hibbard’s students but overseen by him.
For now, the index will be focused on the state’s top five commodities in terms of cash receipts: dairy, beef cattle, potatoes, wheat and hay.
Hibbard is trying to recruit producers to participate in the quarterly survey but sign-up is going slow, he said.
“We’re struggling a little bit to get enough producers to sign up,” he said.
Hibbard said some producers could be worried about the privacy of their responses but he said all responses will remain anonymous and confidential.
“The only thing that would be reported would be a summary of all of the responses,” he said.
Idaho Farm Bureau Federation is encouraging growers to support the survey, said IFBF Director of Commodities Zak Miller.
During IFBF’s Legislative and Commodity Conference in February, members of Farm Bureau’s various commodity committees were encouraged to participate in the survey.
IFBF also sent out information about the survey through its social media channels.
Miller said Idaho Farm Bureau Federation officials wanted to make sure the survey was both voluntary and confidential and it is.
Most of the farm-related information available usually has a Midwest bias, he said.
“So having something that would give us a little more of the pulse of what’s happening in Idaho would be a big benefit,” Miller said. “It would help us better understand what’s a national issue vs. what’s a state issue and it would also help us better understand what the mindset of our farmers and ranchers in Idaho is.”
Idaho Dairymen’s Association Executive Director Rick Naerebout said the index could be a creative way to determine whether producer sentiment can translate into being some type of core early indicator of market movements.
“If producer sentiment sways one way or the other, does that translate into being able to predict market movements?” he said.
“Given the recent erratic behavior of markets, an index such as this might become very helpful,” said Idaho Wheat Commission Executive Director Blaine Jacobson. “It has more meaning when there are substantial shifts in the market mood than during peaceful times. As it develops a track record I have confidence it will find some regular use.”
Hibbard said the index so far has support from the Idaho Wheat Commission, Idaho Cattle Association, Idaho Dairymen’s Association and the Idaho Hay and Forage Association.
If enough producers participate in the survey, he said, it could be possible to release a statewide producer confidence report as well as individual reports for certain commodities.
Producers who participate in the index would be surveyed on a quarterly basis regarding current economic conditions and future expectations. The survey would take three to five minutes to complete, Hibbard said.
For more information about the Idaho index, or to participate in the survey, send an email to idagpulse@gmail.com.