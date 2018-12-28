LOGAN, Utah — Researchers are concerned about the effects the reduced Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument boundaries might have on the diverse bee population found in the area.
Utah State University-Toole associate professor Joseph Wilson, Ph.D. along with scientist and USU alumnus Olivia Messinger Carril, Ph.D. and New York-based freelance journalist Matt Kelly published “Reducing protected lands in a hotspot of bee biodiversity: Bees of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument” on Tuesday.
The study found the majority of the bee population is still within the protected area but 84 species are excluded from protections the national monument grants, including rare, new, “morphospecies” and “edge” populations.
Morphospecies are bee individuals that are distinct but require additional research before species designations can be made.
Species known only to be found in the Mojave, Sonoran and Chihuahuan deserts are among the pollinators found in Grand Staircase-Escalante. These are species living on the edge of their habitat range and are important to monitor for multiple reasons.
“One, they’re important because they might be more prone to localized extinction with climate change,” Wilson said. “They’re already at the edge of where they can live, and they might get pushed out of that range, or, alternatively, they might provide a kind of a refuge from warming climates. … Other studies suggest that these edge populations often have unique genetic characteristics, which makes them important for future conservation efforts.”
Another concern the study found was 10 of the richest and most diverse sites have been excluded from the national monument’s protection. This brings concerns of potential development around these areas.
“Increased development has potential to be damaging to bee populations. Now, that’s not to say that just because many of these bee populations are no longer within national monuments that they’re all going to die or anything,” Wilson said. “It just means that there’s less protection afforded to those populations, and so what happens to them really depends on what we do with that area in the future.”
The study suggests land managers of these newly unprotected areas be mindful of how they handle development.
“In order to minimize the impact of this monument downsizing, we therefore suggest that land managers commit to prioritizing pollinators in current and future land management plans for the monument,” the study states.
“We really wanted people to be aware of the bee diversity in the area so they could incorporate bees and these rich population communities … into those decision-making processes,” Wilson said.
According to a survey Wilson and his co-authors did, the majority of the population is unaware of how many species of bees are in the United States. Most people could identify honeybees and bumblebees but could not identify other common species of bees.
Wilson said it’s important to understand the significance of bees, but it’s just as important to understand the diversity of the bee population. Most species of bees do not have hives, make honey or have a queen. Seventy-one percent of bees in Grand Staircase-Escalante are ground-nesters.
There are simple steps the public can take to help ensure the safety of the bees, Wilson said.
Bees essentially need two things to survive: food and nesting space, Wilson said. A variety of flowers in our gardens can help bees with food. And instead of putting mulch around flowers, people can leave bare ground around the flowers for the bees to nest.
“We don’t have to suddenly convert our yard to be … a native flower garden,” Wilson said. “Just start by planting one flower, and then we can move from there.”