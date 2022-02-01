Farm production costs rose substantially in 2021, in some cases dramatically, and those input cost increases are continuing into 2022.
Rockland farmer Cory Kress says the current spike in farm input costs is unlike any other he has experienced.
“It’s unreal. These price increases are pretty unprecedented,” he says. “It is going to be an interesting year to see how this all shakes out.”
“Our costs of production have really escalated,” says Teton farmer Dwight Little. “It was a huge jump in what we had to pay this year for inputs.”
Caldwell farmer Sid Freeman asked for and got a 20 percent increase in the contract price for the dry beans he plans to grow in 2022. He has asked for a similar price increase for his onions.
But he says his rise in input costs will easily eat those crop price increases up.
“It’s bad,” Freeman says of the recent increase in farm production costs. “It’s a major concern.”
Rising production costs have reached a level where they may impact Idaho potato growers’ planting decisions for 2022, Ben Eborn, owner of North American Potato Market News, said Dec. 16 during a University of Idaho Ag Outlook Seminar presentation.
He said 2021 operating costs for most potato growers in Idaho jumped by 20 percent, minimum, and as much as 30 percent.
“Costs of production have skyrocketed,” he said. “How do you plan when those prices jump like that in a year? Potato contract prices are up significantly but so are input costs … and those input costs add a tremendous amount of risk and make decision making very difficult for the coming year.”
Fertilizer prices in particular have gone through the roof. According to American Farm Bureau economists, fertilizer prices have risen as much as 300 percent compared with a year ago.
If one word could be used to describe the current fertilizer market, it would be crazy or wild, University of Idaho Extension Educator Xiaoli Etienne said Dec. 14 during a U of I Ag Outlook Seminar presentation.
“Fertilizer prices have been on a crazy, wild ride,” she said.
“Rising fertilizer prices are a great concern for farmers across the country,” says AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “The rising cost of supplies is slowing down the momentum America’s farmers were starting to build through higher commodity prices and increased demand for their products.”
Wilder farmer Doug Gross, who grows potatoes for the processing market, says he has seen about a 20 percent increase in the price he gets for his spuds but production costs have gone up more than that.
“Our prices are not escalating near as fast as our costs are,” he says. “We’re getting hit everywhere: fertilizer, fuel, labor, equipment.”
Last year’s production cost increases are one thing but farmers and ranchers are bracing for similar increases in 2022.
Meridian farmer Neil Durrant fears farm input cost increases in 2022 will be huge also.
“You already know everything is going to be up (in 2022),” he says. “You just hope commodity prices stay at a level that can cover those costs. They are going to have to.”
Rising production costs are also having a major impact on the livestock industry and one of the biggest factors is the increasing cost of feed for animals.
“The elephant in the room is inflation and it is a bit of a struggle for (cattle producers),” Joel Packham, a University of Idaho Extension educator, said Dec. 15 during an Ag Outlook Seminar presentation.
Before the recent increase in production costs, the average Idaho dairy needed to make about $16.50 for every hundred pounds of milk it produced to break even. Now, that break-even point is closer to $19 per hundred pounds, says Idaho Dairymen’s Association Executive Director Rick Naerebout.
“The cost of milk production is rising and will likely rise again next year,” Dustin Winston, a commodity finance analyst for EDGE-X Group, said Dec. 16 during a U of I Ag Outlook Seminar presentation. “A large factor of that is feed and we know feed costs have been extremely high.”
Inflation has also significantly pushed up the cost of farm equipment to the point where the used equipment market is hot right now, says Oakley potato farmer Randy Hardy.
“If you have to have a new piece of equipment, it’s crazy,” he says. “Used equipment right now is hotter than a firecracker.”
The rising cost of production aside, there is major concern about even having an adequate supply of fertilizer and other chemicals in 2022 due to supply chain disruptions.
“We can go without some things; we can’t go without fertilizer,” Brett Stuart, president of Global AgriTrends, said Dec. 13 during a University of Idaho Ag Outlook Seminar presentation.
“There is uncertainty as to whether some fertilizer and chemicals will even be available this year,” says Idaho Farm Bureau federation President Bryan Searle.
Freeman says that uncertainty is a major concern heading into the 2022 growing season because every chemical a farmer applies is applied for an important, specific reason. If one of them isn’t available, it could jeopardize the entire crop.
“We can’t guarantee we’re going to have all the supplies we’re going to need,” he says. “Fungicides, insecticides, herbicides. It all has to be applied in a timely manner.”
The good news, Searle says, is that farmers and ranchers are plowing ahead with their normal food production plans, despite the great uncertainty they face right now.
“American farmers and ranchers are definitely resilient and I have faith they will find a way to overcome this challenge, just like they have every other challenge that has been thrown their way over the decades,” he says.