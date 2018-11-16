Agricultural summary
A low temperature of zero degrees Fahrenheit was reported in the eastern region. A high temperature of 60 degrees was reported in the southwest region. The statewide temperature differential ranged from 1 to 10 degrees below average.
Temperatures turned colder throughout most of Idaho last week, ending the growing season in many parts of the state.
Field crop report
There was still some corn for grain to be harvested in the state, but that was about it. Cool temperatures and some snow slowed plant growth in parts of northern Idaho. Boundary County experienced killing frosts. The cold weather and frozen ground delayed tillage in some parts of south-central Idaho. Harvest wrapped up except for some remaining grain corn acres near Twin Falls. Many operators hauled manure and looked for opportunities to complete tillage. In eastern Idaho, ranchers started to feed livestock hay and winter conditions were reported in Teton County.
Soil, pasture, range
Conditions were reported to be 4 percent very poor, 31 percent poor, 44 percent fair, 20 percent good and 1 percent excellent.
Soil moisture, days suitable for field work
Topsoil moisture was reported to be 2 percent very short, 29 percent short, 68 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture was 7 percent very short, 42 percent short, 47 percent adequate and 9 percent surplus. Statewide, Idaho farmers had an average of six days suitable for field work.