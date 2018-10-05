Agricultural summary
A low temperature of 18 degrees Fahrenheit was reported in the eastern region. A high temperature of 87 degrees was reported in the south-central region.
The statewide temperature differential ranged from 4 degrees below to 3 degrees above normal.
Field crop report
It was another good week to accomplish planting and harvest field work in Idaho. Winter wheat planted advanced to levels slightly above the five-year average.
The potato and dry onion harvest were also ahead of the five-year average.
In the northern region, the weather shifted to cool fall temperatures. Areas of frost were reported throughout Boundary County. Fall field work was nearly complete.
In southern Idaho, it remained dry and some killing frosts were reported in Teton and Madison counties.
Soil, pasture, range
Conditions were reported to be 8 percent very poor, 32 percent poor, 36 percent fair, 24 percent good and zero percent excellent.
Soil moisture, days
suitable for field work
Topsoil moisture was reported to be 22 percent very short, 46 percent short, 32 percent adequate and zero percent surplus. Subsoil moisture was 19 percent very short, 42 percent short, 37 percent adequate and zero percent surplus.
Statewide, Idaho farmers had an average of 6.9 days suitable for field work.
