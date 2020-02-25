A field northeast of Aberdeen is in the final stages of transforming into Idaho’s most technologically advanced crop service facility, thanks to a multi-million-dollar agribusiness investment by J.R. Simplot Company.
The new Simplot Grower Solutions Aberdeen plant is designed to meet customer needs with greater capacity and efficiency, says Simplot’s Rocky Mountain area manager Bill Bishoff. Dry material handling has been operational for several months at the site, and liquid storage infrastructure should be complete in July.
“We are committed to providing our growers with what they need, when they need it,” says Bishoff, citing the company pledge to ‘right source, right rate, right time and the right place.’
“The new plant enables us to prepare our products with the highest level of accuracy that can be achieved and be ready even in the condensed growing seasons we have here in eastern Idaho. That translates into better and more efficient utilization by crops and money saved by growers.”
The new plant replaces the aging American Falls and Aberdeen structures. It will provide crop nutrition and crop protection products and services, and support for the Simplot location in Rockford and the Blackfoot area. It will also supply Simplot’s other east Idaho location as necessary.
The 30 full-time staff from the American Falls and Aberdeen teams are now centralized, with dozens of seasonal hires working as needed. Bishoff says another professional crop advisor will soon be joining the seven already on site.
The heart of the plant is measuring and blending automation and technology similar to innovations in human food-grade processing equipment. This technology enables them to satisfy the demand for products that meet soil and crop-specific needs and contribute to the economic success of farm and pasture lands.
Bishoff says, “I really believe we have the opportunity to work with the best growers in the world here in eastern Idaho. It is exciting to be able to add a new facility and infrastructure that will be here for decades to come.”
Simplot Grower Solutions has eight locations in eastern Idaho and locations in Montana and Wyoming.
To view a video of the new Simplot Grower Solutions Aberdeen plant, go to www.youtube.com_watch_v=AuodaPcuF1M