SODA SPRINGS — The employees at the Itafos Conda facility are continuing their commitment to the communities of Southeast Idaho with a donation of more than $24,000 to the United Way.
“When you have a lot of caring people who pour their hearts into something, this is the result, a large donation that will help our neighbors in need,” said Jason Harris, who led this year’s campaign for Itafos Conda. “I grew up here and so did most of our employees. We can’t stand to see people in our community struggling, so we did something about it.”
The phosphate and fertilizer mine in Caribou County had nearly all of its 500-plus employees and contractors participating in various events and activities to raise the money, including raffles, an ice cream social, a silent auction, a dunk tank, pledge cards and even purchasing the opportunity to throw pie in the face of their boss.
“Itafos Conda’s United Way team hit the mark this year combining passion, purpose and a lot of laughs,” said Wendi Ames, resource development manager for United Way of Southeastern Idaho. “On behalf of the over 83,000 individuals right here in Southeastern Idaho who benefit from Itafos’ passionate community leadership, we would like to thank them for their generous donation. Their employees have not only eased the burden of our friends and neighbors that are struggling and in immediate need, they are also paving the way for a stronger future for our region.”
In addition to Harris, the Itafos Conda United Way campaign team members included Lisa Wilde, Dustin Hagen, Brandon Green, Ron Parker, David Vedder, Hayley Meyers, Forrest Pipkin, Ben Goode, Amber Hollingsworth, and Scott Rigby. They worked to involve dozens of local companies who contributed to or supported the campaign.