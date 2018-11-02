Agricultural summary
A low temperature of 20 degrees Fahrenheit was reported in the eastern region. A high temperature of 77 degrees was reported in the southwest region. The statewide temperature differential ranged from 3 degrees to 9 degrees above average.
Mild weather and rain created excellent conditions for winter wheat and pastures.
Field crop report
While the rain mid-week slowed some of the state’s row crop harvest, it also helped fall-planted crops emerge. Potato harvest wrapped up. The sugar beet and corn-for-grain harvests continued. Grass grew well without a severe frost in Boundary County. A long period of above-average temperatures followed by a good half-inch of rainfall created excellent conditions for winter wheat and pastures. Much of eastern Idaho prepared for winter. Hay and straw were hauled. Cover crops were planted.
Soil, pasture, range
Good grazing conditions were reported in the northern part of the state Conditions were reported to be 5 percent very poor, 22 percent poor, 46 percent fair, 26 percent good and 1 percent excellent.
Soil moisture, days suitable for field work
Topsoil moisture was reported to be 1 percent very short, 32 percent short, 66 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture was 6 percent very short, 46 percent short, 46 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. Statewide, Idaho farmers had an average of 5.9 days suitable for field work, down from 6.7 the previous week.