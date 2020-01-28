BLACKFOOT — The Spudnik Equipment Company’s annual open house has grown through the years to now feature more emphasis on education starting this year with an ag summit focusing on potatoes.
The event at the Spudnik facility west of Blackfoot was held Monday and Tuesday with full production tours beginning each day at 10 a.m. A career night was held Monday and Tuesday night included a customer appreciation dinner, with around 1,500 guests expected to attend.
The seminars began after lunch each day. Monday’s seminars featured Clay Allen from Allied Potato on planting and harvesting efficiencies, Ryan Luttmer on Spudnik separation systems, Kent Wasdon from GroupAg on psychrometrics in potato storage, and Franz-Bernd Kruthaup from Grimme Group on the international potato outlook.
Luttmer and Kruthaup gave their presentations on Tuesday as well, with Nora Olsen and Mike Thornton from the University of Idaho speaking on potato quality.
Corey Steidley, sales director at Spudnik said the company has been undergoing 167,000 square feet of expansion at its Blackfoot facility, split between the assembly area and the fabrication area, with the expansion in fabrication making it the largest fab shop in this part of the state.
Spudnik has a little over 350 employees at the Blackfoot facility, and they’re hiring 65 more people in various areas, Steidley said. There were around 60 people attending the career night Monday, he added.
“We have an excellent group of people working for us here,” Steidley said. “We have grown by leaps and bounds through the years. We’ve gone from being the biggest potato equipment manufacturer in this part of the country to being the biggest in other growing areas. The potato industry has been very good to us.”