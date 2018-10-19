MALIN, Ore. — Despite lack of snow, drought and water concerns all summer, the harvest time is finally here signaling time once again to celebrate with the annual Klamath Basin Potato Festival.
The 81st annual rendition of this beloved event held each year in Merrill commenced Saturday with the annual banquet, talent show and queen coronation. Festivities continue today and Saturday with a wide variety of potato-themed community events in celebration of the basin’s biggest crop. Set to the theme “Potatoes Grow Where Water Flows,” the event presented each year by the Merrill Lions Club is a chance for growers, workers, residents and welcome visitors to the Klamath Basin celebrate.
Personifying the spirit of the festival is the Ongman family — this year’s grand marshals. Represented by Tom and Larita Ongman as well as Jon and Diane Ongman, the family continues to operate the Merrill Lumber Co., which is entering its 90th anniversary of business operations in the basin.
Continuing a tradition established since 1937, the Potato Festival will commence with a competition to crown this year’s Klamath Basin Potato Festival queen.
Tonight features a longstanding tradition of the Potato Festival — a football game. What first began as a community rivalry game between Merrill and Malin, now gets played out among high school football squads. Tonight’s Spud Bowl will welcome Rogue River High School to Lost River at 7 p.m., followed Saturday by Pop Warner Football action starting at 10 a.m.
Saturday begins with the Linkville Lopers’ annual Spud Run, a community fun run through Merrill. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the event begins at 9 a.m., following a two-mile or five-mile course that starts and ends at the corner of S. Main Street and Highway 39. Registration is $5 per person for the 2-mile (or $10 per family) and $10 per person for the 5-mile run.
Festivities continue with the annual Potato Festival Parade, which begins at 11 a.m. on Front Street next to the Presbyterian Church. A free community barbecue followed at 12:30 p.m. outside Merrill Civic Center, with enough food to feed 1,500 people.
Throughout the afternoon a beer garden will be offered courtesy of Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse behind the Polar Bear, and live music by the Merrill flagpole by Old Time Fiddlers and the Stukel Mountain Stranglers, from noon to 3 p.m.
Saturday also will include a Rural Communities Health and Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering free blood pressure checks, blood sugar, cholesterol and scoliosis screenings. They will even provide free haircuts, and snacks will be available.
The Potato Festival culminates at 4 p.m. with raffle drawings inside the Merrill Civic Center.
For more information visit www.klamathbasin potatofestival.com.