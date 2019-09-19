Early in Idaho's sugar beet harvest, Treasure Valley farmers are reporting uncharacteristically high sugar content relative to beets being dug in Magic Valley and the state's eastern region.
Typically, beets raised further east have an advantage over Treasure Valley beets in that cool weather near harvest time helps them to accumulate more late-season sugar.
This season, however, it appears unseasonably cool weather early in Eastern Idaho's growing season slowed crop development; the region's beets have apparently fallen behind in their sugar accumulation because they weren't fully mature entering harvest.
"Cool weather in May or June delayed growth in the beets. They're still in the vegetative stage in the east," said Duane Grant, a Rupert farmer who serves as chairman of Snake River Sugar Co. "It's born out that sugar levels in the west are higher right now than in the east."
Amalgamated Sugar Co., which is the nation's second largest sugar beet processor and is operated by Snake River Sugar Co., discovered the sugar percentage anomaly when it tested beets in late August.
"Our sugars were a little slower to build than they traditionally have been," Grant said, adding he remains optimistic about the 2019 crop, nonetheless. "We've established over the last five years a nice upward trend on sugar content, and we're a little concerned we will deviate from that trend line because the beets don't look mature enough."
As a company, Amalgamated has nearly reached its capacity for processing beets and has shifted its emphasis toward elevating the percentage of sugar in each beet to bolster yields of finished sugar. Grant said ideal fall weather — with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s and low temperatures just above freezing — could help Eastern Idaho make up ground.
"The beets we're planting today have an incredible capacity to build sugars rapidly, but we're starting out behind in the east as we move into harvest," Grant said.
Grant added that an early hard freeze or a turn toward unseasonably warm weather could further stymie sugar development in the region.
Furthermore, time is running out. Early harvest started during the second week of September in Eastern Idaho, based on the usual expectation that the region's beets would be ahead in building sugar content. Harvest was scheduled to start in Treasure Valley during the week beginning Sept. 23. Idaho's beet harvest should wrap up by Nov. 5.
Paul Rasgorshek, of Nampa, hadn't started harvesting as of Sept. 19, but he's already received some data from tests of Amalgamated variety trial plots raised on his farm. Testing of beets dug from his farm's trial plots on Sept. 16 showed sugar content of 16.4 to 16.5 percent.
"(Sugar percentage) may be down a little bit (from last year) but I'm optimistic," Rasgorshek said, adding his region's sugar content was above levels tested in Magic Valley. "Until harvest is complete, you don't always know."
American Falls farmer Lamar Isaak said his own sugar levels haven't tested "all that good," though some of his neighbors have reported "respectable" sugar content.
"The best one I've heard of was in the Blackfoot area. I think it was 16.2 percent, taken 5 days ago," Isaak said on Sept. 19. "I would say we're 10 days to two weeks behind."
Isaak said total yield by volume also appears to be slightly weaker than last season. He anticipates yields in East Idaho of about 33 tons per acre.
Grant said beet growers were fortunate to avoid serious issues with crop diseases this season. Grant said growers in Treasure Valley feared a spell of humid weather with temperatures ranging between 60 and 90 degrees had created ideal conditions for the spread of the fungal disease Cercospora.
Grant believes the region's growers were proactive in applying preventative fungicides and kept the disease in check.
Grant anticipates this season's harvest will also continue a recent trend of growers driving spoilage to historically low levels by "delivering beets to piles in cleaner, cooler condition." He explained the cooperative requires growers to adhere to the industry's best practices at harvest, including digging when temperatures are optimal, maintaining adequate soil-moisture levels at harvest and properly managing fertility to meet the needs of beets preparing to go dormant in storage.