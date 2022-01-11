BOISE — The Idaho Sugarbeet Growers Association is proud to announce that a recent expansion of membership has resulted in a new name: Snake River Sugarbeet Association. The association now represents 700 growers throughout Idaho, Oregon, and Washington growers.
“The membership expansion will allow us to represent our sugarbeet growers at the state and national levels more effectively”, said Randy Grant, President of the Snake River Sugarbeet Growers Association. “We plan to broaden our advocacy and education efforts, and the board is excited for the future of our association.”
At a November board meeting, membership was approved for the sixth local member association, the Nyssa-Nampa Sugarbeet Growers Association. This expands the Snake River Sugarbeet Growers Association’s region from southern and eastern Idaho in western Idaho and across state lines into eastern Oregon and southern Washington. The association’s 700 farmers grow sugarbeets on a combined 180,000 acres in the three states, accounting for nearly 7 million tons of production.
The Snake River Sugarbeet Association is named for the mighty Snake River, which provides irrigation water for more than 3 million acres in the region, including every acre of sugarbeets. The river serves as the lifeblood of agriculture and a focal point of the region’s geography.
“Joining the state association gives our growers a voice at the statehouse and will increase our relationships with legislators,” said Galen Lee, president of the Nyssa-Nampa Sugarbeet Growers Association. “Nearly 40 percent of Idaho’s legislative districts are in western Idaho, and we can now speak with one voice from our region through the Snake River Sugarbeet Growers Association.”
The Snake River Sugarbeet Growers Association’s mission is to advocate for sugarbeet growers and educate the public about the agriculture industry. The association’s advocacy efforts include partnering with the American Sugarbeet Growers Association to educate Congressional leaders about the importance of U.S. sugar policy. Snake River Sugarbeet Growers Association will work with Idaho, Oregon, and Washington Members of Congress about the need to protect sugar policy in the farm bill.
Current sugar policy ensures a stable market for growers to sell sugar domestically and provides consumers with an essential high-quality food ingredient at a stable, competitive price. Sugar policy is reviewed in the farm bill every five years and our growers spend time advocating for their industry in Washington DC every year in support of the policy.