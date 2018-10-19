FRUITLAND — Harvest season for onions has been going on for a couple months now and so far, predictions are that it’s going to be a good year.
However, according to Dell Winegar, Idaho Onion Growers’ Association president, the unpredictable weather makes it hard to know exactly how well the year’s harvest will be.
“This year it seems to be up and down. Some fields are really good, some fields are not as good,” Winegar said. “That’s what I see in my own fields that I have. Some have done really well, some not as well. I think it’s going to be that way because the spring was a little tough.”
The heat in the spring and summer can be tough on the onions because if it’s over 90 degrees, the onions will sunburn. But despite this year’s heat, Winegar said there’s still been some cooler weather recently that he isn’t concerned about the onion crops.
Winegar has his own 230-acre onion farm near Fruitland, about 15 miles from Parma. Winegar has been farming all his life right along the Snake River, just across from Ontario, Ore. He said his own onions are doing really well this year, and from what he’s heard, the same is true for many other local producers.
Idaho and eastern Oregon yield a large percentage of the nation’s onions — together, they are in the top three onion-producing areas in the country, along with California and Washington.
According to Winegar, there are two different ways onions are harvested depending on their final destination. For the onions that aren’t going into storage, harvest generally begins in August. These earlier onions have their tops shredded and travel to either a processor or a shed to then be bagged and sold right away.
For the onions going to storage, they’ll wait until the temperature is under 90 degrees so the onions don’t get sunburned. After the onions are lifted, they’re generally left to lay for 10 days to two weeks. Once thev’re dried down, the harvester then goes in and picks them up, cuts the tops off, puts them in the truck and takes them to wherever they’ll be stored. Some of the storage facilties are refrigerated and some aren’t, depending on how long the onions need to be stored. Storage season will typically go until about March.
When it comes to transporting the onions, Winegar said that’s where they’ve often run into some issues. These transportation issues have to do with onions moving from the processor or packing shed to where the onions need to be sold. He said there’s a lot of competition when it comes to transportation and more money can be made on hauling things other than onions. This is the case with both trucks and trains.
“Usually, commodities are not the highest paying,” Winegar said. “They’d probably rather haul TVs — they don’t have to worry about them freezing, while onions are perishable.”
In order to help combat these transportation hurdles, Nyssa, Ore., on the Idaho border, is on track to build a large transloading rail station. Winegar said trucks will be able to go there and then a train takes the onions to where they need to go. This would greatly benefit onion industry in both eastern Oregon and Idaho because it would help to streamline the transportation portion of the onions’ journey.
Until this station is built, Winegar said they are going to continue dealing with transportation issues. Regardless, he sees this year’s onion harvest being as successful as last year’s — although he won’t really know until his own onion farm slows down after harvest.
“Whenever you ask someone ‘How’s the crop?’ you tend to get their perspective on what they’re doing,” Winegar said. “This time of year, we’ve all got our head down in the sand, we’re all trying to do our thing and after things start slowing down we start asking everyone else well, ‘How are you doing?’ ”