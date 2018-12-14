Kim Getzinger has a family history of conservation and a real attachment to his trees.
“My grandma got a bunch of seedlings that we planted when I was 8 years old,” he said. “Watching them grow really gave me a taste for planting trees.”
Getzinger, the longest serving paramedic in the state of Idaho, has a 30-acre farm just off Ammon Road south of Ammon devoted to growing trees. He’s had it since 1992. He and his wife initially planted more than 12,000 trees. The first 4,000 were planted individually with a shovel.
Getzinger would eventually like to turn the area into a park to share with the world.
The cost of planting and maintaining the trees is offset by selling some for planting or for Christmas trees.
“People who come up here looking for trees just love to walk around and enjoy the area,” he said. “I like sharing the beauty. I love being out here myself and spend as much time here as I can. Can’t say my wife is as crazy abut the trees.”
Although Getzinger sells some trees for Christmas, most are sold to tree-planting services for landscaping.
“I get separation anxiety when my trees leave,” he said. “I like to know where they are going so I can go visit them.”
Christmas trees are a secondary sales item. Those trees are selected to thin the overcrowded trees and allow all to grow to optimum potential.
“I cut a few Christmas trees every year,” he said. “However, I try to persuade the people getting the trees to let me cut them up higher so there are a few branches left on the bottom. That way, the tree will live and keep on growing. I really don’t like killing trees. When I explain, people are usually happy to let me cut them up higher to keep the tree alive.”
Although Getzinger started planting his trees the old-fashioned way with a pick and shovel, his business expanded, leading to him investing in tree-planting equipment. He’s also developed tree-equipment exchanges with other producers.
The farm has a variety of trees from which to choose. Some have soft, attractive needles while others have spines so sharp gloves are required to handles them. Some types stay nice longer after cutting.
Getzinger welcomes phone calls about both planting and Christmas trees. He is delighted to quote prices and arrange meeting at Wolverine Trees.
“I love showing people my trees,” Getzinger said. “I’ll take any excuse to go up there and be with the trees.”