MOSCOW — An expert on agricultural sustainability is the keynote speaker for the University of Idaho Ag Days and Celebrating Idaho Agriculture events Oct. 4-5 on the Moscow campus.
Agricultural economist Tom Tomich will talk about "Global Food Security and Sustainability: Food system disruptors and opportunities” from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, in the Vandal Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center.
Tomich is director of the Agricultural Sustainability Institute at the University of California, Davis and W.K. Kellogg Endowed Chair in Sustainable Food Systems. His programis sponsored by the U of I College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and is free and open to the public.
Agriculture and food are valuable starting points to talk about sustainability because everyone has to eat, he said, but agricultural sustainability reaches beyond today’s basic needs.
The challenges include economics. Tomich said a billion or more people don’t have enough to eat because they cannot produce enough food or they are too poor to buy enough food. Not only is growing enough food vital to a sustainable future, so is sustainably distributing it.
Other U of I ag-related events planned during the weekend include an open house for a newly renovated teaching laboratory in the E.J. Iddings Agricultural Sciences Building at Sixth and Rayburn streets from 10-11 a.m. Friday.
The CALS Awards Luncheon will follow from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Vandal Ballroom of the Pitman Center.
The Celebrating Idaho Agriculture Tailgate is from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m Saturday, before the 2 p.m. kickoff of the Idaho Vandals versus the Weber State University Wildcats in the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center.
Information about luncheon, tailgate and football tickets is available online at www.uidaho.edu/cals/celebrating-ag.