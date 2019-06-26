ABERDEEN — The University of Idaho's Aberdeen Research and Extension Center will be hosting its biennial Twilight Tour from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17.
This event will provide a fun and educational learning experience for the greater Eastern Idaho community. Activities will include learning more about the many different agricultural and horticultural research projects and topics in the Eastern Idaho region and opportunities to visit with experts in gardening, food preservation, 4-H, and crop research.
A horse-drawn hayride will take visitors around the facility's native plant domestication project. Games will be organized for children, such as potato sack races, and adults can try out their abilities at the strong-man and strong-woman challenge.
Representatives from the University of Idaho Moscow Campus will be on siteto visit with attendees and potential students.
Participants will have the opportunity to sample Idaho-grown rainbow trout and taste test noodles grown from experimental wheat varieties.
This will be the fifth Twilight Tour hosted by the Aberdeen R&E Center. Visitors from across the West and different regions of the world, elected officials, and hundreds of people from the region have participated in past tours.
The Aberdeen R&E Center is home to the UI wheat breeding program, the UI Native Plant domestication program, the Idaho Wheat Quality Laboratory, small grains and potato pathology programs, and a cropping systems and alternative crops program. USDA's Agricultural Research Service also operates potato and barley breeding programs, the NRCS Plant Materials Center and the National Small Grains Germplasm Collection, where wheat, barley, rye, oats, rice and wild grain samples from all over the world are preserved and grown.
A pulled pork and pulled chicken meal with salads will be provided. This event is free to the public.