A study underway at the University of Idaho’s Aberdeen Research and Extension Center is seeking a solution to overcome a significant cost barrier to the transition from conventional to organic production.
Farmers are prohibited from using conventional chemicals and fertilizers during a three-year period before their fields can be certified for organic production. Without conventional tools at their disposal, farmers typically experience yield declines, and crops require more labor to raise, though they don’t qualify for an organic premium during those transition years.
Xi Liang, UI Extension cropping systems agronomist, is testing the efficacy of boosting soil fertility during the transition by planting cereal and pulse crops together, enabling farmers to forgo purchasing costly organic-approved nitrogen fertilizer powders. Pulse crops can naturally fix nitrogen by assimilating the element from the atmosphere and forming it into organic compounds.
Most growers making the organic transition plant alfalfa, a perennial crop they don’t have to replant each season. Dryland farmers in southern and eastern Idaho, however, seldom manage to produce more than a single cutting of alfalfa.
“It can work but the grower’s income is not going to be high,” Liang said of raising dryland alfalfa during the transition period. “We want to give growers more options.”
Liang is in the first year of a three-year study, funded by USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, comparing plots of peas and wheat or barley planted together at differing rates. She’ll evaluate how grain yield, biomass yield and weed pressure of her intercropping plots are affected at each seeding ratio. Starting next year, Liang also intends to plant fields monocropped in wheat or barley, applying supplemental organically approved nitrogen for comparison with her intercropping plots.
U of I agricultural economist Patrick Hatzenbuehler will conduct an economic analysis of each scenario to help inform growers of the best options to suit their needs. U of I soil biogeochemist Zachary Kayler is analyzing soil samples and soil health in monocropping and intercropping plots. U of I nutrient and water management specialist Linda Schott will work with three organic growers on on-farm trials from 2024 to 2025 based on the results of the Aberdeen trial.
Liang and other investigators on the project anticipate results will show growers making the transition to organic production can save on fertilizer costs by intercropping cereals with pulse crops.
Liang believes it may not be necessary for growers to go to the hassle of separating their pulse crops from cereal grains after harvesting an intercropped field. One organic grower told Liang there’s a market for mixed barley and peas for making soup. She’s also aware of high-protein spaghetti products made from a blend of wheat and chickpeas.
The USDA NIFA intercropping study was funded under award No. 2021-51106-35491. The organic transition study was funded by the USDA Agricultural Research Service’s Pulse Crop Health Initiative under award No. 58-3060-9-044.
