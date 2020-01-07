University of Idaho has organized farm and ranch management schools to be hosted in Bear Lake, Bonneville and Bannock counties.
The cost of the school is $100 per agricultural operation. RSVP by Jan. 13 by calling Ben Eborn at 208-847-0345 or emailing him at beborn@uidaho.edu. Topics covered will include improving profitability, business financial analysis, record keeping, gross margin analysis, cash flow planning, case flow planning, bench marking and strategic goal setting.
The schools will be hosted from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 16, 23 and 30 and Feb. 6, 13 and 20 at the Bear Lake Extension Office; from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 15, 22 and 29 and Feb. 5, 12 and 19 at the Bonneville Extension Office and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 15, 22 and 29 and Feb. 5, 12 and 19 at the Bannock Extension Office.