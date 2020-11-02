University of Idaho Extension will offer its annual Idaho Ag Outlook Seminar in virtual sessions Dec. 15-18. Each session will start at 9 a.m. Mountain time. Most presentations will be 30 minutes. Sessions include:
Dec. 15: Brett Stuart, Global AgriTrends, global and U.S. economies; Garth Taylor, UI, Idaho economy.
Dec. 16: Troy Lindquist, National Weather Service, weather; Terrell Sorenson, UI, water; Ashlee Westerhold, UI, input costs.
Dec. 17: Reed Findlay and Steve Hines, UI, hay; Jon Hogge, UI, grain; Joel Packham, UI, beef.
Dec. 18: James Carr, INTL FCStone, dairy; Bruce Huffaker, Northwest Potato Market News, potatoes; Gina Greenway, The College of Idaho, onions.
Information / registration: Ben Eborn at 208-847-0344 or beborn@uidaho.edu; Ashlee Westerhold at 208-736-3604 or ashleew@uidaho.edu; or online at:
https://www.uidaho.edu/cals/idaho-agbiz