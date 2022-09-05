Hay harvest
Hay is harvested in a Magic Valley field in August. The U.S. will set a record for total farm-cash receipts in 2022 but total net farm income is forecast to decline slightly.

 Sean Ellis/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

The United States will set a record this year for total farm-cash receipts, which is the money that farmers and ranchers receive for their commodity.

But total U.S. net farm income — the farmer’s paycheck, after expenses are factored in — will actually decline slightly this year. That’s because farm and ranch production expenses are also expected to reach an all-time high in 2022.

