WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) — The Commodity Credit Corp. has listed the 2019 marketing assistance loan rates for wheat, corn, grain sorghum, barley, oats, soybeans and other oilseed the USDA announced.
Marketing assistance loans provide interim financing to producers so that commodities can be stored after harvest when market prices are typically low, to be sold later when price conditions are more favorable.
The rates are posted on the Farm Service Agency website at http://tinyurl.com/CommodityLoanRates.
The 2018 Farm Bill extended the marketing assistance loan program, making production for the 2019 through 2023 crops eligible for loan benefits. Relative to 2018-crop levels, the Farm Bill also increased the national loan rates for most of these commodities for each of the 2019-2023 crops.
The crops and rates listed include:
• Wheat: $3.38 per bushel.
• Corn: $2.20 per bushel.
• Grain sorghum: $2.20 per bushel.
• Barley: $2.50 per bushel.
• Oats: $2 per bushel.
• Other oilseeds: $10.09 per cwt.
Marketing assistance loans for the 2019 the barley, canola, crambe, flaxseed, oats, rapeseed, sesame seed, and wheat crops are available through March 31, 2020, and for the 2019 corn, grain sorghum, mustard seed, safflower, soybean and sunflower seed crops through May 31, 2020.
For more information, visit www.farmers.gov/farmbill. To learn more about FSA, visit www.fsa.usda.gov.