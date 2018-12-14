LOGAN, Utah —As the Cache Water Conservancy District prepares to redo the water master plan, board member Jeannie Simmonds said conservation and instream flow will be important issues.
“That may be home conservation, culinary conservation, as much or more than agricultural conservation,” Simmonds said.
Instream flow is an effort to ensure there is still water in streams and rivers during drier times of the year when water use is heavier.
Simmonds said promoting instream flow is important because when rivers or streams dry up during times of heavier use, it is not conducive to supporting fish or other aquatic habitats. It can also have negative impacts on quality of life, recreation or aesthetics.
Utah State University water professors Belize Lane and David Rosenberg presented information about expanding instream flow during the water district’s meeting Monday.
According to Lane and Rosenberg, Utahns want to keep water in their streams and rivers, but current policies around water use can make that challenging.
One challenge is the only entities that can hold instream flow rights are the Divison of Wildlife Resources and nonprofits that promote fishing in Utah, like Trout Unlimited.
If someone with a water right chooses to leave some of their water in a river or stream, that water becomes unallocated water that someone else can file for and use.
“It would seem to me that we’ve got to get over that hurdle use it or lose it,” said board member John White. “There is no reason to conserve under present law.”
Although there are legal challenges around promoting instream flow, Lane and Rosenberg said there are some solutions that can be tested under current laws.
These ideas include temporary or permanent acquisition of water rights by the DWR, water banking, split-season irrigation or incentivizing water conservation.
“We are talking about a voluntary, incentive-driven, temporary exchange of water rights,” Lane said. “As a farmer, I would have to choose to be paid for my third or fourth cutting of alfalfa, for example, and to keep that water in stream.”
If a water bank was established, this program would allow a water rights holder to deposit their right, which would protect it against forfeiture.
An entity like the DWR or Trout Unlimited could purchase or lease the rights for instream uses and the owner would still have access to the right if they needed it later on.
Currently, the water district cannot hold instream water rights, which Simmonds hopes may change in the future.
“It would be nice if you could somehow let the water district be the holders or the controllers of that water with a state agency helping them determine what a minimum flow should be at all times,” Simmonds said.