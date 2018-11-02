CALDWELL — Eight rows of maturing grapes and seven varietals make up the the small vineyard that sits in Caldwell’s downtown core — a demonstration vineyard formerly used by college students that for years has lacked proper maintenance and care.
It wasn’t until a couple months ago that a group of eight volunteers began to restore the ailing vineyard, wrapped almost entirely in vines and foliage, and bring it back to life.
“We just wanted it to look really nice so that people can enjoy it,” Caldwell City Councilman Mike Pollard said.
The idea to restore the vineyard began when Pollard, who had heard that some local citizens wanted the vineyard removed entirely, got together with local accountant, Mike Hensel, and decided to create a volunteer group that would revitalize and maintain the vineyard on a regular basis.
“Some of the residents wanted it torn out — hopefully we’ve changed their perspective a little bit and they can appreciate what we’ve done,” Hensel said.
The clean-up effort stemmed from the idea of bringing people — some suffering from illnesses — together to provide opportunities for physical activity and activism. Pollard created a Facebook group, and the six-week long cleanup began.
“We thought it would be kind of a cool thing to get together a group of people that had some issue they were trying to overcome and be able to relax,” Hensel said. “We kind of took it from the success that the Veterans Garden in Caldwell has had.”
The group got together each Thursday. They trimmed the vines and raked the area with the help of Gregg Alger, owner of Huston Vineyards along the Sunnyslope Wine Trail. Alger taught the group how to properly maintain the vines and help sunlight reach the fruit.
Although most of the work is already done, Pollard said the volunteers will reconvene in February to trim the roots and tighten up the wires supporting the vines.
“I think it exceeded what our expectations were,” Hensel said. “It gave me the opportunity to relax and actually contribute to the community.”
The vineyard, planted on city-owned property downtown in 2009, was created by Treasure Valley Community College viticulture and enology students, Pollard said. During that time, student volunteers maintained the vineyard. Due to lack of enrollment, the college officially discontinued its viticulture program in 2012, and student volunteers maintained it for a few years after that.
Eventually, the students stopped and vines overtook the property.
Now, the downtown vineyard, which is not used for business purposes, serves as a symbol to Caldwell’s wine region and the hundreds of acres of vineyards that make up the Sunnyslope Wine Trail in the heart of southwestern Idaho’s portion of the Snake River Valley, home to 14 of the 50 wineries in Idaho.
“This is a demonstration vineyard for the wine country,” Pollard said. “Caldwell is the gateway to the wine country — it represents our wine industry.”