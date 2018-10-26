MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Growing up in England, Carole Jacobson always wanted to study horticulture but ended up pursuing a career in education.
Now, the 71-year-old Bellingham, Wash., woman is living out her passion for plants by doing volunteer research at the Western Washington Fruit Research Foundation.
The foundation members meet every Thursday at the Washington State University Mount Vernon Research Center and spends three hours maintaining 6.5 acres of orchard, which is home to 630 fruit-bearing trees.
Using three pear trees, Jacobson has set out to test a theory she has about how to increase the trees’ productivity.
She said her theory is that removing buds so there is just one bud per branch will increase a tree’s fruit yield.
The experiment involves comparing fruit yielded by this method to fruit from two adjacent trees — one using conventional pruning methods and one that is left alone.
For the past three years, Jacobson and her friend, Carol Butz, have measured and weighed a sample of fruit from each tree at harvest.
The two are known as “the Carols” by members of the foundation, and they’ve been coming to the orchard together from Bellingham nearly every Thursday for about a decade.
So far, Jacobson said the experiment’s data is inconclusive.
“It takes more than just a few years,” she said.
While she’s curious to have her theory proved or disproved, she said it’s really the company that keeps her coming back every week.
“This is a magnificent place and a wonderful group of people,” Jacobson said.
Butz echoed her sentiments.
Fifteen years ago, Butz said she drove to the foundation in Mount Vernon to learn how to prune her apple tree.
“And that was the beginning of a very long relationship with this group,” she said.
The foundation was formed in the 1990s to help fund fruit tree research, said Gary Moulton, who ran the extension’s fruit horticulture program at the time.
Home gardeners, commercial growers and hobbyists all joined the foundation to help support research advances in productivity and disease resistance, he said.
The fruit horticulture program was cut about 2009, Moulton said, and the foundation transitioned into a new role. It retained the 6.5 acres of orchard that were used to exhibit the extension’s research and began using the trees to educate the public.
The foundation has since used the orchard to demonstrate best practices, hold workshops and now conduct research.
While it’s not an official study, Moulton said volunteer projects such as Jacobson’s can have merit.
“Usually people that have worked on projects like this have found things that don’t work and they can kind of give you a lead on which areas you can work with,” he said.
Even without a university-run fruit horticulture program, Moulton said the foundation continues to pursue advancement for Skagit County’s fruit tree industry.
“You can see the dedication,” he said. “(The foundation is) committed to it and not ready to give up. They’re quite a unique group.”